“This was very easy access:” Thieves target vehicles left running to warm up in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — We all know it’s tempting on a cold morning, just for a few moments, to warm up your car in your driveway before you get in. This creates a tempting situation for thieves.

The desire to get into a warm car leads us to start the engine, and then run back inside for a bit with the car running. In Oak Creek on Thursday, February 2nd, thieves wanted to get into a warm car as well — and did just that, twice.

“These were both vehicles that were either on the street or in the driveway with the keys in the ignition and the engine running,” said Oak Creek Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Police say it was early, between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., when someone jumped in a running car near Howell and Fitzsimmons.

“Doors were unlocked, which gave whoever this was very easy access,” said Chief Anderson.

Twenty minutes later and two miles away, it happened again, but the thieves may have found a car they liked better, as they left the first vehicle running and took off in a second.

“We urge people not to leave the keys in the car and the vehicle running. It is too much of a target of opportunity to have your vehicle taken,” said Anderson.

You’ve heard it before, but in Oak Creek — and elsewhere — it’s a reminder.

“This is a crime that can be prevented just by not leaving your car running with the keys in it,” said Anderson.

Police are looking for a 2012 white Passat and the thieves. They say a couple guys were going door-to-door in the area asking for a ride. Obviously they eventually found their own.