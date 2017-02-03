Atlanta police backfire with tweet about Beyonce and gunfire

Posted 5:44 pm, February 3, 2017, by
beyonce

ATLANTA — Atlanta police admit they backfired with a tweet urging people not to celebrate Beyonce’s pregnancy with celebratory gunfire.

Following the singer’s announcement Wednesday that she’s pregnant with twins, the department tweeted, “Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!”

Police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution some people found it funny while others were offended.

The department soon deleted the tweet and sent out another.

Pickard said the decision was made to take the tweet down “because it doesn’t focus on what we do every day as a public safety department.”

“We wanted to somehow add comedic relief to the things going on around the world, and we missed the mark,” Pickard said.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s