Big Bend police investigate possible police impersonation case

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Big Bend Police Department is investigating a possible police impersonation case.

Officials say the case involves a black Ford Crown Victoria (possibly an old squad car) driven by a white male. Around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, the driver fled eastbound on National into New Berlin, where several New Berlin squads assisted the Big Bend officer.

Due to high speeds and the driver heading into rush hour traffic on National and Moorland, a decision was made to terminate the chase.

The vehicle was last seen near the New Berlin Public Library.

The Big Bend Police Department continues to investigate this matter.