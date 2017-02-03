× Milwaukee father who drowned his own 3-month-old son sentenced to 38 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 25-year-old Sean Flowers on Friday morning, February 3rd to 38 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. This, for the drowning death of his own young son.

Three-month-old Sean Flowers III drowned in a pond on N. 75th Street on Milwaukee’s far northwest side on July 30, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint filed in this case, Sean Flowers was at a family party in an apartment near the pond on July 30th when he became angry with the baby’s mother — and grabbed the child as a crowd gathered to try to stop him.

The complaint says Flowers punched his own sister in the face and waded into the pond with Sean Flowers III — as multiple family members begged and pleaded with Flowers to hand Sean Flowers III over to the family.

Flowers’ sister called 911 at 8:42 p.m. on that Saturday to report that Flowers was “threatening to throw his three-month-old child…into the water.” When police arrived on the scene, they witnessed a large group of citizens at the water’s edge yelling, “He’s drowning the baby.”

Officers spotted two men in the water — one was a man who was trying to rescue the baby, the other was Flowers. It was about 8:55 p.m. when the complaint indicates Flowers “dropped Sean Flowers III into the water.” Flowers then swam deeper into the pond.

The complaint says Griffin told investigators Flowers stated: “Abraham killed his son, Isaac. Jesus will forgive me,” as Griffin searched the water for the baby.

The criminal complaint indicates one officer who jumped into the water was able to locate the body of the child. The boy was immediately brought back to shore where the officer began CPR. Milwaukee firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later. But despite all the efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers continued to monitor Flowers in the water. The complaint says he “would go under water and then come back up.” He apparently did this approximately five times. But eventually, two officers were able to get hold of Flowers, keep him above water and get him back to shore. The complaint says during this time Flowers “said he was going to burn in hell for killing his son and the police would be blessed for saving him.”

The complaint indicates Flowers became combative with officers once they got to shore. Flowers had to be tased so the officers could put him in handcuffs.