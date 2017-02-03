GRAND OPENING: Sobelman’s Pub & Grill in Richfield to open doors February 6

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Love those super stacked, legendary Bloody Mary’s from Sobelman’s Pub & Grill? The popular franchise is set to open another franchise location in the heart of historic Richfield on Monday, February 6th!

The new pub and grill is located at 1872 State Highway 175 in the Village of Richfield — one-half mile north of Holy Hill Road at the corner of Depot Street.

Folks are invited to attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

In attendance will be elected officials and dignitaries from local, county and state government as well as Richfield franchise owners Al and Nancy Hochmuth and Sobelman’s Pub & Grill owners Dave and Melanie Sobelman.

The Richfield Sobelman’s Pub & Grill will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

On January 3rd, Sobelman’s Pub & Grill opened up a Waukesha location at 332 Williams Street.