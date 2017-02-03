× “It represents the next step:” UW System launches new website on sexual violence, harassment

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin System launched Friday, February 3rd a new website that quickly connects users with the services and resources located at each UW System institution to address sexual violence and harassment.

“This new website provides ready access to a range of support services, reports, and other resources both at our institutions and at the System level and beyond. It represents the next step in the UW System’s longstanding commitment to ensure that all students, faculty and staff are provided with a safe educational and work environment free of discrimination, harassment and violence,” President Cross said.

According to a press release, in July 2014, President Cross charged the UW System Task Force on Sexual Violence and Harassment (Task Force) with leading and coordinating system-wide efforts to strengthen the UW System’s capacity to prevent sexual violence and harassment, and provide safe classroom, living and campus environments across the System and adjacent campus communities.

The Task Force presented its final report to President Cross in December, including recommendations for training and professional development, survivor resources, policy changes, outreach and partnership, and continual assessment of campus climate.

Development of a central website dedicated to issues and information about sexual assault and harassment was among the key Task Force recommendations. Along with quick links to campus support services and resources, the comprehensive site also serves as a central portal to System policies, procedures and data, as well as state and federal laws, other reports, resources, and research.