Marvin Anthony sentenced to 10 years in prison in hit-and-run crash that killed 2

Marvin Anthony

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 19-year-old Marvin Anthony on Friday, February 3rd to ten years in prison plus another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal hit-and-run crash near 39th and Hadley that killed two people last May.

Anthony pleaded guilty in November to four felony charges connected to the crash that killed eight-year-old Taeshawn Griffin and his grandmother, 46-year-old Danielle Triggs.

According to a criminal complaint against Anthony, investigators learned an Audi had been headed westbound on Hadley at a high rate of speed — failing to stop at the stop sign at 39th Street.

Fatal crash at 39th and Hadley

The Audi collided with the passenger side of another vehicle that was headed north on 39th. The vehicle that was struck then rotated, headed northwest and left the roadway before colliding with the concrete steps of a home on 39th.

Triggs and four children were ejected from the rear seat of the vehicle.

Taeshawn Griffin and Danielle Triggs

