Neighborhood House of Milwaukee hosts annual Violence Prevention Summit

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee teens is working to prevent violence city-wide.The group, “Neighborhood House of Milwaukee,” held this year’s annual “Violence Prevention Summit” Friday, February 3rd.

The event featured gun violence survivors, witnesses and law enforcement officers. The goal is to showcase the effects violence has on everyone in a community.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Neighborhood House employees say the message is particularly important during this time of increased gun violence.

“A lot of them I think have a lot of personal experiences dealing with it because it affects everyone. And seeing that have that connection to it and also seeing that there’s other opportunities for them, I think that really opens their eyes,” said Neighborhood House of Milwaukee Program Director, Mary Sherman.

Neighborhood House is a community center housing more than 300 youth each year. It offers a number of education and summer employment programs.