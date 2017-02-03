Patton Oswalt says heart condition, meds killed wife

Posted 6:10 pm, February 3, 2017, by
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 20: Patton Oswalt attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' at the El Capitan Theatre on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 20: Patton Oswalt attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' at the El Capitan Theatre on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt says coroner’s officials have told him that his wife died last year from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt writes in a statement to The Associated Press that he and his wife Michelle McNamara did not know she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries.

His statement released by a publicist says coroner’s officials told him that the blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wife’s death in April 2016.

A coroner’s official said Friday the cause of death was still listed as pending.

McNamara died April 21 in her sleep at age 46.

She founded the website True Crime Diary, which covers both breaking stories and cold cases.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment