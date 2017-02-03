Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

Posted 6:07 am, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17AM, February 3, 2017
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, February 2nd.

The first shooting occurred near 12th and Lapham at 9:50 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, indicated he was shot while driving in his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. near 9th and Orchard.

Police say a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot by a known subject during an argument inside of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are currently seeking the suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

