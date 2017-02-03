× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, February 2nd.

The first shooting occurred near 12th and Lapham at 9:50 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, indicated he was shot while driving in his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. near 9th and Orchard.

Police say a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot by a known subject during an argument inside of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are currently seeking the suspect.

