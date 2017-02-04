Caught on camera: Woman armed with hammer or hatchet robs gas station

RACINE COUNTY — Authorities hope you can help identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station in Kansasville.

Officials say around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd the Racine County Communications Center received a call that there was a robbery panic alarm set at the BP gas station on Durand Ave.

Deputies arrived and found that the suspect had fled on foot.

Officials say the suspect is believed to be a female, white and was armed with what is believed to be a roofing hammer or small hatchet. The suspect demanded cash from the gas station attendant and got away with a small amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black leather like coat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black knit ski mask with two eye holes, and black gloves. The suspect is believed to be approximately 5’ 4” tall with a medium build.

If anyone recognizes this person or has any information regarding this robbery, please call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.