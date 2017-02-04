Hundreds march in Janesville against President Trump’s immigration ban

Posted 6:43 pm, February 4, 2017, by
President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

JANESVILLE — Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in Janesville to protest President Donald Trump’s now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.

The Janesville Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jPAWtp ) reports about 600 protesters gathered Saturday in a city park a few blocks from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Janesville home.

Demonstrators carried signs denouncing President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and his executive order to temporarily halt the flow of some immigrants into the country. A federal judge in Washington state on Friday temporarily blocked the refugee ban.

The protest was organized and led by a group calling itself “Showing Up for Racial Justice.” Protesters later marched in downtown Janesville and around the block outside Ryan’s congressional offices, temporarily shutting down traffic.

Police say the demonstration was peaceful. There were no arrests.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment