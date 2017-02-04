× Hundreds march in Janesville against President Trump’s immigration ban

JANESVILLE — Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in Janesville to protest President Donald Trump’s now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.

The Janesville Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jPAWtp ) reports about 600 protesters gathered Saturday in a city park a few blocks from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Janesville home.

Demonstrators carried signs denouncing President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and his executive order to temporarily halt the flow of some immigrants into the country. A federal judge in Washington state on Friday temporarily blocked the refugee ban.

The protest was organized and led by a group calling itself “Showing Up for Racial Justice.” Protesters later marched in downtown Janesville and around the block outside Ryan’s congressional offices, temporarily shutting down traffic.

Police say the demonstration was peaceful. There were no arrests.