"One of the biggest gambling days of the year:" Super Bowl Sunday brings big temptation for gambling addicts

MILWAUKEE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, but with the good there is the bad. It is also one of the biggest betting days of the year — and that could be a problem.

The Super Bowl can bring losses to those betting on it all, and it can be tempting to those dealing with gambling addition.

While America cheers on their favorite teams, some have more on the line than the average fan.

“Super Bowl is probably one of the biggest gambling days of the year,” said Gambling Addiction Counselor, Jim Harrison.

According to the American Gaming Association, fans will wager an estimated $4.7 billion this Super Bowl.

“I’ve had clients who have literally lost over $300,000 gambling,” said Harrison.

Harrison is a gambling counselor in Milwaukee. He says the wagers placed on the Super Bowl are often not taken as seriously and can be seen as harmless and fun.

“In reality it is betting, it is gambling,” said Harrison.

Those compulsive gamblers see it as a day to make up for other sports losses this season.

“During the year, they have their fantasy football and at the end of the season, if they lose, well now they’re going to win in their mind,” Harrison explains.

Harrison says it’s not harmless at all for those with an addiction — betting is done with bookies and online and it could bring losses.

“If it causes family problems, certainly financial problems,” said Harrison.

Going into Sunday, Harrison says be aware — and if you have a problem to take it seriously.

“Definitely have a support system. Someone they can turn to, talk with, share with,” said Harrison.

Those with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling say calls to their helpline increase right after the Super Bowl.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLE-5 or CLICK HERE.