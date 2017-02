MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee officials are responding after an SUV crashed into the side of the U.S. Post Office located at 43rd and Lincoln Avenue Saturday afternoon, February 4th.

West Milwaukee Police say it happened shortly before 12:45 p.m.

It appears the white SUV smashed into the brick wall on the side of the post office building.

No injuries were reported.

