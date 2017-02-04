U.S. State Department reinstates visas in wake of federal judge’s hold order

Posted 10:03 am, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05AM, February 4, 2017
Immigration ban

WASHINGTON — The State Department says it’s reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas “provisionally revoked” to comply with Trump’s order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge’s ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s