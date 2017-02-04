Wauwatosa: 2 dogs killed in home fire near Ruby Avenue and Mayfair Road

WAUWATOSA — Two dogs perished in a home fire that took place near Ruby Avenue and Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa Saturday, February 4th.

The call to officials came in shortly before 11:45 a.m.

According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen of the one-story home.

Authorities say the two dogs perished due to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials have not released any further details.