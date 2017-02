× 1 person killed in crash in Town of Salem in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person was killed Sunday, February 5th in a crash in Kenosha County.

It happened near the intersection of Antioch Road and Highway C in the Town of Salem.

Details are limited, but we know two vehicles were involved, and Flight for Life was called to the scene.

