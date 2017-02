MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers fans may feel like they didn’t have any skin in Super Bowl LI. But then again, we know thousands of you were going to watch Sunday, February 5th — hoping to see some amazing advertising.

Below our poll is a collection of some of the most popular commercials as seen on Super Bowl Sunday. So watch live on TV or in the players below — and then cast your vote for the favorite among this batch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video