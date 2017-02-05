× Man arrested for OWI, second offense with a child in his vehicle in West Allis

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI, second offense with a child in his vehicle on Saturday night, February 4th.

The arrest took place around 11:30 p.m. on EB Greenfield Avenue at 95th Street.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said the man’s vehicle was stopped by a trooper for deviating in eastbound lanes on Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Officials said the man had a four-year-old child in his vehicle at the time.

The man was arrested, and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

He’s facing charges of OWI, second offense, operating after revocation, failing to install an ignition interlock device, child car seat violation, lane deviation and not having insurance.