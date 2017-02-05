Milwaukee church launches ‘no empty seat’ campaign: “Our job is to reach the lost and unsaved”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly six months since the unrest in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood on the heels of the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith by a former Milwaukee police officer, faith leaders continue to work to rebuild and unify the community. At Unity Gospel House of Prayer, there's a new effort to get people into the pews at church, and off the street.

It was a full house Sunday, February 5th at Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

"I`m grateful everybody came out," Maddie Dotson said.

Parishioners filled every seat, and then some. Unity Gospel House of Prayer has launched a new "No Empty Seats" campaign.

"We are inviting everybody to invite your family, friends and loved ones that don`t have a church home," Pastor Marlon Lock said.

Pastor Lock and other faith leaders in Milwaukee have answered the call to serve as an outlet and source of spiritual guidance for residents.

"The reality is our job is to reach the lost and unsaved. If we can have more people in the church, we have less crimes we have to deal with in our city," Pastor Lock said.

Lock emphasized the need to build relationships with each other, and with God.

"We want to do our due diligence to give back to the community and to this city," Pastor Lock said.

Through music, worship and a unique style of preaching, church leaders at Unity Gospel House of Prayer look to touch all in the community.

"I want people to know that God loves them. He gave his son Jesus Christ so that they can have a better life, a complete life, and I want them to know regardless of what they are dealing with, God can help you get out of it," Lock said.

Capacity was reached at the church on Sunday, with 2,000 people in attendance.

Church leaders now hope everyone takes the message of unconditional love, unification and faith back out into the community, where they can make a difference.

