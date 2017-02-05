× Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, wounded in separate shooting incidents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents which happened late Saturday, February 4th and early Sunday, February 5th.

The first incident happened around 8:20 p.m. — a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hampton. Officials say the victim apparently drove himself to a McDonald’s restaurant near Teutonia and Villard. He was then taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are investigating the circumstances of this incident — and have no suspects in custody.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded near 10th and Greenfield around 2:00 a.m. Officials say the victim is at a hospital undergoing surgery for non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody in this case either.

