Shemera Williams proves she’s a Hot Shot on the basketball court and the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shemera Williams is just a Sophomore at Milwaukee Academy of Science but already a leader on and off the court. She is one of the stars for the Lady Novas basketball team. She says she started playing basketball with her brothers and just found out then that she was good at it. And she's now the best at it in her family. Shemera is already getting offers to play college basketball. Marquette made an offer to her in 8th grade. She says she stays grounded by just knowing she has to also be a star in the classroom. Her goal is always to make honor roll. Shemera hopes to study to be an engineer when she goes to college.

Shemera Williams

Milwaukee Academy of Science Sophomore

Basketball player