Super Bowl Sunday: Get that TV warmed up, football hype begins at 10am
MILWAUKEE — The Super Bowl hype begins early on Sunday, February 5th. And all you have to do is turn your TV to FOX6.
Here’s the complete Super Bowl lineup:
- 10:00 a.m.: Road to the Super Bowl. An all-access look at the best moments from the 2016 NFL season, featuring exclusive footage and mic’d-up players.
- 11:00 a.m.: Skip and Shannon Undisputed Super Bowl Special. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview and debate the biggest stories from Super Bowl LI.
- 12:00 p.m.: Fox Super Bowl Kickoff. Colin Cowherd, Dave Wannstedt and Charles Tillman preview Super Bowl LI and offer expert analysis and predictions for the big game. Hosted by Charissa Thompson.
- 1:00 p.m.: Fox Super Bowl Pregame. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson preview Super Bowl LI, and NFL insider Jay Glazer has the latest news from around the league. Plus, country music star Luke Bryan performs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
- 5:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick make their NFL-record seventh Super Bowl appearance when the Patriots take on MVP candidate Matt Ryan and the NFC champion Falcons in Super Bowl LI. This marks New England’s ninth overall appearance, also a league record.
- 9:00 p.m. (est.): Super Bowl postgame. Breaking down all of the action from Super Bowl LI. From NRG Stadium in Houston.