× Germantown police investigate fatal crash near County Line Road and Tree Tops Drive

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning, February 6th.

It happened at County Line Road and Tree Tops Drive. Officials say the victim is a woman.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.