John Legend to perform at The Riverside in June; first Milwaukee show in 4 years

MILWAUKEE — John Legend is slated to perform at The Riverside Theater on June 8th. This is part of his “Darkness and Light Tour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 10th at noon. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.

The tour announces on the heels of Legend’s fifth studio album Darkness and Light, which has received critical praise since its December 2nd release on Columbia Records.  USA Today hailed the album as John’s “most personal record” with tracks like “Right By You” which they described as “a heart –tugging rumination on his 7-month old daughter, Luna.”

$78 | $99.50 | $168
VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE
RESERVED SEATING

