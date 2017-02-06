× MADACC hosting low cost vaccination and micro-chipping clinic on March 25th

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) announced Monday, February 6th that they will be hosting their annual low cost vaccination and micro-chipping clinic on March 25th between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Rabies and Distemper/Parvo combo vaccines will be $5 each and micro-chips will be $20.

All Milwaukee residents will be required to license their cat or dog to participate in the clinic. Licensing fees are $12 for an altered animal and $24 for an unaltered animal.

All participants must pre-pay, day of walk-ins will not receive the discounted price. To pre-pay, stop in at MADACC, located at 3839 West Burnham Street, before March 23rd. The day of the event, clients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis, so wait times may vary. MADACC would like to remind people to be prepared to wait outside.

To ensure a safe and smooth event, all dogs must be leashed and all cats must be in a carrier. It would be helpful, but not necessary to bring your pet’s previous vaccination history. All dogs and cats that attend the event should be healthy, not pregnant, and safe for the vet staff to handle. MADACC will not be able to provide any additional veterinary care at the clinic.

“Vaccinations are an important part of your pet’s health care,” said Kathy Shillinglaw, the Outreach Coordinator for MADACC, “Rabies, is required by law for all dogs and cats. Parvovirus and distemper are common and deadly diseases for companion animals. Each spring and summer we see many animals come in with active parvovirus and feline distemper, which are extremely contagious yet easily preventable diseases. It is important for MADACC to make these vaccines both accessible and affordable. No animal should have to be at risk due to financial constraints and this clinic gives MADACC the opportunity to provide these vaccines at a very low cost to everyone.”