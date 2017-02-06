Milwaukee police: Suspect in south side homicide may have taken victim’s tote

Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

Posted 6:27 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:30PM, February 6, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help to locate persons with information related to the January 31st homicide that happened at 12th and National Ave.

This is a stock photo and not the actual bag belonging to the victim.

A tote bag like the one below belonging to the victim, 53-year-old Karen Simek, is believed to have been taken by the suspect during the incident.

The bag is a gray or tan women’s canvas travel or tote bag made by Duluth Trading Company with a front zipper pocket and a zipper closure main compartment.  The bag is approximately 13” wide and 15” tall.

Anyone with information about the bag is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Death investigating near 12th & Pierce

FOX6 News has learned Simek was a long-time employee of Garden-Fresh Foods. Police believe the shooting may have happened during a robbery.

Garden-Fresh Foods released the following statement on January 31st:

“This morning, we are devastated and heartbroken over the loss of a long-time member of our Garden-Fresh Foods Family. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers on this very difficult day and share their grief over this tragic and terrible incident.”

