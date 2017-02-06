New Manitowoc crawler crane makes first heavy lift at Port of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A new piece of heavy equipment is up and running at the Port of Milwaukee.

The Manitowoc crawler crane made its first heavy lift Monday, February 6th — loading a mining shovel weighing more than 200,000 pounds.

The $2.7-million, model 2250 crawler crane was delivered in late 2016, joining the Port of Milwaukee’s complement of other crawler, gantry and derrick cranes.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was there for the first lift and said the new crane is an investment in city infrastructure and serves the transportation needs of local companies.

The new crane will be used by Port employees to move cargo on Jones Island. Typically, Port cranes lift cargo on and off barges, lakers and ocean-going ships. It is also used to move products that arrive at the Port by rail.