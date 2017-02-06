Wisconsin Democrats urge GOP to hold pot referendum

Posted 12:25 pm, February 6, 2017, by
Madison State Capitol (winter)

MADISON — Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to let the public weigh in on whether Wisconsin should join 28 other states that have legalized medical marijuana.

Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach have introduced a bill that would let Wisconsin residents vote in an advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for medical use. They’ve introduced another bill that would actually legalize the drug for that purpose.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, has said he’ll never support legalizing medical marijuana.

Regardless, Taylor and Erpenbach tried to drum up support for their bills at a news conference Monday, telling reporters that the state is failing sick people by not letting them use marijuana. They said Republican leaders should at least ask the public what it wants.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Doug

    Legalize, tax and regulate cannabis for responsible adult use Wisconsin!! Republican Prohibitionists don’t want the people to vote because they know it will pass. They are on the WRONG side of history. Prohibition, just.like with alcohol, has been a complete and total abject FAILURE! We wadted 50 years and 2 trilluon dollars waging a war on our own people over a plant. We lost. Cannabis is everywhere and the black market is thriving. If the Republicans or Democrats won’t do their jobs and represent the strong 60% bipartisan majority in the state that want cannabis legalized NOW, vote them out of office! Write or call your reoresentatives now, they are not reading this and tell them to legalize cannabis fir responsible adult use!

    Reply Report comment