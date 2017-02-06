Wisconsin Democrats urge GOP to hold pot referendum
MADISON — Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to let the public weigh in on whether Wisconsin should join 28 other states that have legalized medical marijuana.
Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach have introduced a bill that would let Wisconsin residents vote in an advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for medical use. They’ve introduced another bill that would actually legalize the drug for that purpose.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, has said he’ll never support legalizing medical marijuana.
Regardless, Taylor and Erpenbach tried to drum up support for their bills at a news conference Monday, telling reporters that the state is failing sick people by not letting them use marijuana. They said Republican leaders should at least ask the public what it wants.
2 comments
Doug
Legalize, tax and regulate cannabis for responsible adult use Wisconsin!! Republican Prohibitionists don’t want the people to vote because they know it will pass. They are on the WRONG side of history. Prohibition, just.like with alcohol, has been a complete and total abject FAILURE! We wadted 50 years and 2 trilluon dollars waging a war on our own people over a plant. We lost. Cannabis is everywhere and the black market is thriving. If the Republicans or Democrats won’t do their jobs and represent the strong 60% bipartisan majority in the state that want cannabis legalized NOW, vote them out of office! Write or call your reoresentatives now, they are not reading this and tell them to legalize cannabis fir responsible adult use!
grunt
Just say no.