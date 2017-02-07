“Basketball over bullets:” Resurrected Midnight League gets young men off the streets and onto the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A popular sports league returns to Milwaukee, but this program is more than three-pointers. Its main goal is to deter crime and help young men. The Midnight Basketball League encourages men to be out in the middle of the night. Schools, city leaders and even law enforcement want just that as they launch a new basketball league with a mission.

When it comes to having a sense of community we all need to be on the same team. In an effort to engage young men, Milwaukee Public Schools, along with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Police Department, Fire and Police Commission, Milwaukee bucks and Running Rebels came together to launch a midnight basketball league.

"Our purpose is to give the youth and community a safe place to be and a fun place to be, and also seek those services they need to maybe get their life back on track," said MPS Recreation Coordinator, Andrew Rossa.

The league, which is making a return from years ago, invites young Milwaukee men from ages 17-25 to shoot hoops. Milwaukee police will offer mentoring.

"A lot of this is geared up so that during the prime time that would be happening its another alternative to them hanging in the streets or not being productive," said Michael Peeples, Running Rebels.

Plus, players will get access to employment services, help getting a driver's license back, even child support resources will be available.

"We want to give them the opportunity where they can seek additional help through either job placement or maybe it`s getting their GED or finding a path to obtaining their high school diploma," said Rossa.

Hopefully the league will help channel energy from the streets to the hardwood.

"It's about basketball over bullets," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

MPS will host three 10-week midnight leagues at Bradley Tech starting on March 1st. Each league will serve about 80-100 young men.