Governor Walker proposes 5% UW System tuition cut

LA CROSSE — In-state undergraduate students attending a UW System campus would see their tuition cut by 5 percent under Governor Scott Walker’s budget proposal, which would offset the loss in tuition dollars by giving the campuses an extra $35 million in taxpayer money.

Excited to announce our 5% tuition REDUCTION for resident UW System undergrads! #StudentSuccess https://t.co/v1NnA85Ta3 — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) February 7, 2017

In-state undergrads would see about a $476 cut at UW-Milwaukee, where annual tuition is about $9,500.

Walker is also proposing $100 million in additional funding to the UW System through a series of initiatives, including $42.5 million that would be based on certain performance metrics such as the number of students they graduate into in-demand degree fields.

Walker’s tuition cut idea got a chilly reaction from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

“He has not seen significant support for the tuition cut within his caucus,” said Myranda Tanck, a spokeswoman for Fitzgerald. She added that Fitzgerald believes more needed to be done to address student fees.

Board of Regents President Regina Millner issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the Governor’s investment in the UW System. As Regents, we have a strong responsibility to keep the UW System affordable and accessible for Wisconsin families while protecting the quality and excellence for which we are known the world over. Our graduates contribute to thriving communities, a robust workforce, and globally competitive businesses. Wisconsin families, businesses, and communities are depending on the UW System to do what it has always done so well – meet the challenges of today and help prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.”