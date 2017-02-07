Judge grants request to increase bail for Wisconsin’s Most Wanted suspect from $500 to $150,000

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Tuesday, February 7th granted a request by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to raise the bail for one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted — quickly captured by U.S. Marshals.

26-year-old Kevin Robinson faces the following charges, filed in October of 2016:

Trafficking of a child — two counts

Kidnapping/carrying without consent

Burglary, armed with a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery with threat of force

Robinson was quickly captured by US Marshals after FOX6 News told you about him on Friday, February 3rd — and he was initially given a $500 cash bond in court in Milwaukee County on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a motion to review Robinson’s bail, and the court on Tuesday increased Robinson’s bail to $150,000 — granting the district attorney’s initial bail request.

US Marshals said Robinson was running an illegal prostitution network throughout Wisconsin. According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Robinson used Backpage.com to engage in the prostitution scheme.

After a joint investigation involving federal, state and Milwaukee agencies, Robinson was formally charged. It’s believed Robinson befriended vulnerable, young woman across the state and then manipulated and sometimes threatened them to perform sex acts with clients he solicited.

In December of 2015, police say Robinson told a 15-year-old girl he could “help her get money.” He allegedly met with her and another adult at the Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Prosecutors say alcohol and marijuana were taken to the hotel room, and a man paid $200 for sex acts.

Robinson is also alleged to have been involved in similar activity in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Sheboygan and Milwaukee.

Court documents reveal the 15-year-old girl later told authorities she recognized Robinson as a “local celebrity” from rap videos on YouTube.

Agents said through interviews with victims, it’s believed Robinson was becoming increasingly aggressive toward the women in his network. Some victims described fearing retribution if they didn’t do what Robinson commanded.

Robinson will next be in court on February 13th for his preliminary hearing.