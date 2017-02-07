Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 2pm

Milwaukee icon and cycling legend Chris Kegel has passed away

Posted 12:52 pm, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, February 7, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee icon and cycling legend Chris Kegel has passed away after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer.

Chris’ son Julian posted the news of his father’s passing on Facebook Tuesday morning, February 7th. He did so in a touching letter to his dad.

Back in September, more than 1,000 friends came together for a “Slow Roll” bike ride in honor of Kegel. Riders navigated the picturesque terrain toward Lake Shore State Park, taking in the scenery while reflecting on the impact Kegel has had on the lives of others.

My dad has always been such a nice guy and nice to every person he meets,” Amelia Kegel said in September. “”My dad has served on some of the founding boards for all of the big national scale bike advocacies, so People for Bikes and League of American Cyclists.”

Due to his health, Kegel wasn’t able to be a part of that September ride. But he did meet up with friends at Kegel’s Inn afterwards to watch the Packers game.

