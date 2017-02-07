× Milwaukee’s Third Ward parking structure could be expanded to meet demand

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Third Ward could soon see a major expansion of parking spaces.

The neighborhood’s business district is considering expanding the existing parking structure on Milwaukee Street.

It currently has 500 parking spaces and the expansion would add two levels.

Officials from the Third Ward’s Business Improvement District are still determining the exact cost of the project, but it could be finished as early as next year.

