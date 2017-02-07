Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon
Search is on for missing Illinois mother, 5-month-old son with ties to Wisconsin

Posted 7:03 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12AM, February 7, 2017

Chantal Miller MILWAUKEE — Authorities are searching for a missing Illinois mother and her 5-month-old old son. Chantal Miller and her son are considered endangered.

They were last seen in unincorporated Antioch, Illinois on February 5th. Officials say they have ties to the Belgium and Milwaukee areas of Wisconsin.

Authorities say it is possible Chantal and the baby left on foot.

Chantal is described as 5’04”, 115 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of a fish and bird on her left wrist/forearm. It is possible Chantal was last wearing a black ‘puffy’ jacket, a grey sweatshirt, and black ‘yoga-style’ pants. She may also be wearing black rimmed eyeglasses.

It is unknown what the 5-month old is wearing.

If you see Chantal or the baby, please call 911.

