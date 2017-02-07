“We have heard absolutely nothing:” State senator wants answers about abuse allegations at Lincoln Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A state lawmaker wants an update from the FBI about its investigation into abuse allegations at the Lincoln Hills Youth Detention Center.

Since the allegations first surfaced in late 2015, there has been a large drop in the number of youth sent to Lincoln Hills. Milwaukee County officials confirm judges are steering youth away from there.

One state senator says he would like to push for changes, but says he needs to know what's happening first.

"We have heard absolutely nothing," said State Sen. Van Wanggaard. "Us just knowing where they're at -- and there's some light at the end of the tunnel helps us to identify what we need to do."

At the time the abuse accusations first surfaced in late 2015, state records show 228 teens were detained at Lincoln Hills. The most recent numbers show the population is 153 -- a 30 percent drop-off.

"Yeah, it has very much to do with judges who are understandably concerned about sending placements to an institution where, generally speaking, when they read about it, it isn't good news," said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Abele said judges were already avoiding Lincoln Hills placements -- nothing there were 35 percent fewer Lincoln Hills sentences between 2011 and 2015.

Some in local law enforcement have said if violent offenders are not going to Lincoln Hills and there isn't enough room to house them locally, the public is put at greater risk.

"You have kids who are super bad actors, I mean, what do you do with them?," Wanggaard said.

"No judge, no DA, no public defender, no part of the criminal justice system, no part of delinquency and juvenile on our side, or will we ever, do anything that's going to increase risk," Abele said.

Wanggaard said he wants to offer a solution, but wants an update from the feds first.

"Just saying 'Yeah, we're working on it' -- that's not a good answer," Wanggaard said.

FOX6 News did reach out to the local FBI office for a response. We have yet to hear back.

Abele said he would like a secure youth facility built in Milwaukee County that provides treatment that is lacking at Lincoln Hills. But he says the state would need to approve -- and help fund such a project.