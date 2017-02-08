A local girl is competing on MasterChef Junior — check out her asparagus and goat cheese frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The new season of MasterChef Junior kicks of Thursday night, February 9th right here on FOX6 -- and one of the contestants happens to be from our area. Sydney Neuser of West Bend joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about her experience, and show off some of her cooking skills.

Asparagus and goat cheese frittata

Beat eggs and heavy whipping cream

Salt pepper and parsley

Saute peppers, green onion, tomato, asparagus slightly with olive oil (any vegetables)

Pour eggs over vegetables and fold in

Cover and put in 350 degree over about 20 minutes

Remove and top with your choice of cheese

Serve and enjoy