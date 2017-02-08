Cornerback Sam Shields released by the Green Bay Packers

Posted 9:00 am, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:01AM, February 8, 2017

GREEN BAY — If you believe his verified Instagram account, cornerback Sam Shields has been released by the Green Bay Packers.

As you can see, Shields used the hashtags #ICantPlayWithAnybodyElse, #ThatsHowTheGameGo and #ThanksGreenBay.

According to Packers.com, Shields started all 12 games he played in 2015 — tying for the team lead with three interceptions and finishing No. 2 on the team with 13 passes defensed. But in the 2016 season, the site says Shields only played in one game.

Shields was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He was a part of the Super Bowl XLV team that beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

