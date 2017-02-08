× “I guess I did it too hard:” 34-year-old Oak Creek daycare employee accused of fracturing infant’s arm

OAK CREEK — A 34-year-old daycare employee is facing child abuse charges after allegedly twisting a nine-month-old baby’s arm, causing two fractures while at the Children for America daycare in Oak Creek. The incident occurred on October 3rd, 2016.

34-year-old Stephanie McPhearson of Oak Creek is facing one count of physical abuse of a child – recklessly causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, the child was left at the Children of America daycare on October 3rd from 6:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. The mother told detectives the child did not appear to be in any pain the morning before daycare — but after she picked the baby up, signs the child had been injured were apparent.

The mother told investigators after picking the child up from daycare, every time she would attempt to pick them up, the baby would cry. The next morning, the mother stated the baby screamed in pain when she touched its arm. The mother then took the child to Children’s Hospital and was ultimately diagnosed as having sustained two fractures to the arm. An appropriately concerned caregiver, the complaint states, would have notified family and sought medical care for this type of injury.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 3rd, McPhearson was in the infant room with the nine-month-old child along with three other new babies that day. Another daycare employee took her break from around 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — leaving McPhearson alone with the children.

The complaint states when the daycare employee returned from her break, she noticed the nine-month-old baby’s demeanor had changed. The daycare employee told detectives before her break, the infant was “really happy” and was “having a good morning.” When she returned, she picked up the baby who was crying and wet. She burped the child and rubbed its back but the they continued crying.

The complaint states the infant did not want to go into the crib in the afternoon hours, and the daycare employee wondered why the baby cried so hard. The employee told detectives McPhearson said she didn’t think the baby liked her.

According to the criminal complaint, a second daycare employee spoke with detectives. They stated hearing loud screams from the nine-month-old child while another employee fed them — described as “blood curdling screams.”

Detectives spoke with McPhearson the next day, October 4th. McPhearson stated around 11:00 or 11:15 a.m. on October 3rd, she was preparing to feed the nine-month-old baby. McPhearson told detectives she was holding the baby in a rocking char, bouncing them around and wiggling their body. The complaint says, “although the cries got louder, [McPhearson] still thought it was a hunger cry.”

The complaint states when detectives told McPhearson of the child’s injuries, she said “that made sense,” explaining she puts her arms on “their arms” and dances with them. She stated she was twisting the child’s arms and that is when they started crying but she “probably didn’t realize it.”

McPhearson told investigators that “twisting” children is not out of the ordinary but the nine-month-old victim “wasn’t used to it.” McPhearson stated, “I guess I did it too hard and didn’t realize it.”

According to the criminal complaint, McPhearson said on October 3rd, she probably had a breakdown because she was dealing with two to three new parents who were waiting in the hallway with questions. “It was stressful and overwhelming at the time,” McPhearson said.

McPhearson also told investigators she’s worked at Children of America for five years and “understands there is a difference between cries of hunger and sadness and pain.”

Stephanie McPhearson faces up to 15 years behind bars and up to a $50,000 fine.