× James Madison Academic Campus employee charged, accused of slapping special needs student

MILWAUKEE — An employee at James Madison Academic Campus has been charged — accused of screaming at and slapping a student with special needs.

62-year-old Mary Brown is facing one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to James Madison Academic Campus on January 24th to investigate a battery complaint.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the school principal, Gregory Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale stated that a student reported that there had been a fight in class on January 6th. That student took a video of the event.

According to the complaint, Ogunbowale stated that the video depicts a staff member, later identified as Mary Brown, screaming at a student with special needs. Ogunbowale reported that the video also shows Brown physically strike that student in the face.

During an interview with investigators, Brown admitted to slapping the student in the forehead. Brown told police she slapped the student to get their attention.