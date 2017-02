OAK CREEK — Officials with the Oak Creek Fire Department on Wednesday night, February 8th were on the scene of a crash involving FOUR vehicles on I-94 NB near Drexel.

We are on scene of a 4 vehicle accident on I94 just north of Drexel. Please use caution if passing through that area. pic.twitter.com/7kxFig9rvx — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) February 9, 2017

It’s unclear whether any injuries have been suffered.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

