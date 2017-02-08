WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)
President Trump blasts Nordstrom on Twitter for ending Ivanka sales
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn’t happy about Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories — and he’s tweeting his criticism.
In the tweet, President Trump says his daughter has “been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom.” The president says she’s “a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing!”
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
Nordstrom said last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump merchandise. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.