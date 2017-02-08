× President Trump blasts Nordstrom on Twitter for ending Ivanka sales

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn’t happy about Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories — and he’s tweeting his criticism.

In the tweet, President Trump says his daughter has “been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom.” The president says she’s “a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Nordstrom said last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump merchandise. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.