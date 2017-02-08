“The popular spot:” Mason Street Grill set to reopen with new, ‘freshened up’ look after remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the lunch hour at Mason Street Grill, there's hustle and bustle in the kitchen. But on Wednesday, February 8th, there were no patrons to serve.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again," said Susan Terry, VP of culinary operations for Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

The popular establishment inside the Pfister Hotel closed for renovations on January 22nd.

On Thursday, February 9th, the doors will open once again – with a new look to help celebrate 10 years in downtown Milwaukee.

“In this industry, about every 10 years you need to refresh, and this is a little bit bigger than a refresh," said Terry.

There are new hardwood floors, darker leather on the booths and chairs and new artwork.

The kitchen counter – right by all the action – was always a hot spot, and has been split in two to create more inclusive space.

“The corners were always the popular spot because you can sit around and you can talk easily, and it’s easy to share," said Director of Culinary Operations Mark Weber.

Plus, the chef's counters will serve special off-menu dishes.

“For the experimentation. For the element where people want to try something different -- a little off the wall -- this is going to be where it happens," said Weber.

And in the rest of the revamped Mason Street Grill, you’ll get other new food and drink options, plus all the favorites from the past 10 years.

“What was really important to us is that we freshened up our look, but we didn’t lose the soul of Mason Street," said Terry.

The renovated Mason Street Grill opens Thursday, February 9th, starting with lunch.