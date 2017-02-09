× 20-year-old Milwaukee rapper charged after drugs found in stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — 20-year-old Donte Garett of Milwaukee is facing charges after officials say he was operating a stolen vehicle containing drugs. Authorities say Garett is a rapper that goes by the stage names of “Montana,” “Cap Drive Montana,” and “Big Homie Montana.”

Garett is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), as party to a crime

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, as party to a crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, as a party to a crime

Three counts of felony bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter complaint in the area of 37th and Vliet on January 21st. Upon arrival, officers located six .40 caliber casings in the eastbound traffic lane on Vliet Street. Officers also located a 2012 silver Ford F150 truck parked in the area with several bullet strikes on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The complaint indicates that the license plates displayed were not registered to the truck. Officers then determined that the truck had been reported stolen on December 10th from a residence in Greenfield.

Officials say the plates on the truck were registered to 2008 silver Ford F150 — which had also been reported stolen.

During a search of the truck, officers recovered the following items:

A claim check listing the name “Montana” and a phone number — which was later determined to be Garett’s

A white plastic bottle containing Lactose powder – Lactose powder is a common cutting agent used with heroin

Cocaine in a plastic sandwich bag located in the cup holder closest to the driver’s seat

Cocaine located in the cup holder closest to the passenger seat

Heroin located in a plastic bag found on the front passenger seat in plain view

29 CDs containing recordings of the defendant’s rap songs located in the glove compartment

A bullet proof vest

On January 22nd Forensic Investigators processed several items of evidence recovered from the stolen Ford F150. During their examination, they were able to recover several latent fingerprint lifts — one from the Lactose powder bottle lid and one from a CD. The prints were a match with Garett.

Police say it has become increasingly common in Milwaukee for drug dealers to use stolen vehicles and rental vehicles as a means to distribute narcotics, specifically heroin. These “mobile” drug dealers will use stolen and rental vehicles to travel to meet their customers, allowing them mobility throughout an area and increasing their customer base, according to the criminal complaint.