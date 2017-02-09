24/7 Wall Street: Milwaukee makes list of 15 cities where “violent crime is soaring”

MILWAUKEE — 24/7 Wall Street has placed the city of Milwaukee on a list of 15 cities where violent crime is soaring.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion website, there’s been a 51 percent spike in the violent crime rate in Milwaukee over the last half decade. 24/7 Wall Street says Milwaukee is one of the most violent and racially segregated areas of the country. The study noted that the number of murders in Milwaukee has “spiked considerably.”

These are the 15 cities where violent crime is soaring, according to 24/7 Wall Street:

    1. Monroe, LA
    2. Missoula, MT
    3. Sioux Falls, SD
    4. San Luis Obispo, CA
    5. Odessa, TX
    6. El Centro, CA
    7. Milwaukee, WI
    8. Waterloo, IA
    9. Springfield, MO
    10. Mansfield, OH
    11. Houma-Thibodaux, LA
    12. St. Joseph, MO
    13. Abilene, TX
    14. Alexandria, LA
    15. Anniston, AL

This list is based on figures published by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, and crime stats from 2011 to 2015.

