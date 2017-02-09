Anonymous donor pays off negative school lunch balances: “Can’t get much better than that!”

CASPER, Wyoming — Paying for school lunch can be a challenge for some families, and many students go hungry at lunch, or they’re faced with scrutiny because of overdue cafeteria tabs. But thanks to a Wyoming woman, kids at one school won’t have to worry about any of that — at least for a little while.

At Crest Hill Elementary School in Casper, Wyoming, a school lunch costs less than $3, but for some students, that’s a bigger bite than they can chew.

“Some people might not be able to afford the lunch or they might be struggling,” Kenny Lacko, fifth grader said.

By February, lunch accounts can dip well below $0, but not anymore at Crest Hill, thanks to a very generous donation.

“Someone came and paid it — other people’s lunches who needed to be paid,” Haley Dibble, fifth grader said.

Staff members said a woman walked into the front office and asked how she could help out. Officials said they don’t know whether she has any ties to the school.

Even now, the school is still wondering, if she has any ties to Crest Hill Elementary.”

“She asked if there were students with negative lunch balances. I said ‘yes.’ We printed out a list. She offered to pay their amounts,” Lauren Mitchell with Crest Hill Elementary School said.

She wrote a check for several hundred dollars.

“I think it was really nice of that person. It shows a lot of kindness,” Dibble said.

“I think it’s kind, because all kids need to eat,” Andrew Gruner, fifth grader said.

So just like that, all of the debts at Crest Hill have been paid.

“When she left the office, we kinda all just looked at each other in excitement and awe,” Mitchell said. “You can’t really get much better than that than coming in and buying kids lunch.”