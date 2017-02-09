× Coach Kidd: Jabari Parker tore ACL in his left knee AGAIN; 12-month rehab process after surgery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd on Thursday, February 9th confirmed Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL Wednesday night and will have a 12 month rehabilitation process after surgery.

The Bucks said this in a statement Thursday:

“Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a left knee injury during the third quarter of last night’s game vs. Miami at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. This morning, Parker underwent an MRI that revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. Parker will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season. The recovery and rehabilitation period is estimated at 12 months. In 51 games (50 starts) this season, Parker averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game. He scored in double figures 47 times, including 20-plus points in 28 games.”

Parker left Milwaukee’s game Wednesday night, February 8th against the Miami Heat in the third quarter with a sprained left knee.

Parker was driving to the bucket from the left side of the lane, making minimal contact with a defender with his body before falling to the floor. His left knee did not make contact, and appeared to buckle on the drive with 6:34 left in the quarter.

Parker hurt the same knee in December 2014, ending his rookie season after 25 games. The second overall pick in the 2014 draft was averaging a career-high 20.2 points.

The latest injury occurred on the same night that guard Khris Middleton returned from a hamstring injury. Parker, Middleton and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo form the Bucks’ young core.