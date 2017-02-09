Milwaukee woman accused of intimidating victim/witness in sex assault case

MILWAUKEE — 42-year-old Valencia Carthen and 39-year-old Jason Cunningham (not pictured) each face a criminal charge of felony intimidation of a victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Cunningham was charged in a separate case with two counts of second degree sexual assault, strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor battery — for alleged crimes against a woman. That woman was set to testify as a victim/witness in Cunningham’s jury trial in December.

The complaint says Carthen had been visiting the woman “to discuss Cunningham’s case and advise (the woman) not to attend court and to leave town.” The victim told investigators that “Cunningham knew her family lived in Mississippi and that defendant Carthen told (the woman) that she knew where (the woman’s) family was in Mississippi.”

Additionally, the complaint says the woman told police “Carthen was a principal at Washington High School in the MPS system.” Carthen allegedly told the woman “she knew people and students around MPS, which caused (the woman) to fear for her children’s safety as MPS students.”

The complaint says the information provided to investigators by the woman corroborates with text messages Carthen received in September. One read: “need to get her out of Milw one way ticket between $148-160 she packed and ready to go now. Just don’t no what do with her.”

If convicted on the charges, Carthen and Cunningham face up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines.