TMZ: George Clooney, his wife Amal expecting TWINS — a boy and a girl

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins, TMZ is reporting.

Julie Chen from “The Talk” confirmed for TMZ the couple is pregnant with a boy and girl — although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news.

According to TMZ, rumors started swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London in January with a baby bump, and earlier in February looking bigger in Barcelona.

George and Amal got married in 2014 after Clooney once swore off marriage and kids as one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors.