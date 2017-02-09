TMZ: George Clooney, his wife Amal expecting TWINS — a boy and a girl

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: Barrister Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney attend The 100 LIVES initiative, to express gratitude to the individuals and institutions whose heroic actions saved Armenian lives during the Genocide 100 years ago, on March 10, 2015 in New York City. The program, led by Ruben Vardanyan, Vartan Gregorian and Noubar Afeyan, establishes the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity as a means to empower modern-day saviors. During the event, the group reiterated the need to combat genocide and advance human rights efforts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 100 LIVES)
George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins, TMZ is reporting.
Julie Chen from “The Talk” confirmed for TMZ the couple is pregnant with a boy and girl — although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news.
According to TMZ, rumors started swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London in January with a baby bump, and earlier in February looking bigger in Barcelona.
George and Amal got married in 2014 after Clooney once swore off marriage and kids as one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors.