VIDEO: UK zookeepers care for ADORABLE baby antelope named Thanos

CHESTER, England — Zoo workers in Chester, England have stepped in to care for a newborn antelope after its mother passed away not long after giving birth.

The new arrival, named Thanos, measures just 7.5 inches — too small to register a weight on the zoo’s scales!

The little one is being bottle fed five times a day.

Zoo officials said he will be given a helping hand until he’s old enough to eat by himself. He will then be slowly introduced to the rest of the dik-dik (antelope) group.

Officials said Thanos “may be tiny, but he is certainly making a big impression on everyone at the zoo!”